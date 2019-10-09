TVLine Items: Prodigal Son Adds Once Alum, F***ing World's Return and More

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Ratings: Which New Shows Are Enjoying the Beefiest DVR Gains?

Prodigal Son‘s Malcolm Bright is about to get a blast from his father’s past. Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time, Tell Me a Story) has booked a recurring role on the freshman Fox drama, EW.com reports.

Raymond-James will appear as Paul Lazar, an old friend of Michael Sheen’s Martin Whitly. Described as a “Buffalo Bill type,” the murderous Paul kills people because he believes in a “God-given mission to clean up the streets.”

Prodigal Son recently received a full-season order from Fox, marking the fall TV season’s first pickup. There’s no word yet on when Raymond-James will make his debut.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) has been cast opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, playing a wealthy businessman who runs into some bad luck in Bangkok and ends up sticking with Cuoco’s title character longer than expected, Deadline reports.

* CBS News and Quibi (as in “quick bites”) are teaming for 60 in 6, an innovative news show that will deliver 60 Minutes‘ brand of storytelling in weekly episodes of approximately six minutes.

* Fox Sports has added three-time Super Bowl champion Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski as an analyst for its extensive portfolio of NFL programming. He’ll make his debut this week on Thursday Night Football.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, a four-episode special debuting Friday, Nov. 1 that sees the Fab Five jet off to Tokyo to give four Japanese locals a much-needed makeover.

* Season 2 of The End of the F***ing World will drop on Tuesday, Nov. 5, Netflix announced Tuesday. See a sad little poster for the new episodes (click to zoom):