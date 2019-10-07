Prodigal Son Snags Full-Season Order at Fox After Just 2 Episodes

It looks like Malcolm Bright will have plenty of time to work through his daddy issues. Fox has handed a full-season order to freshman drama Prodigal Son, marking the first pickup of the fall TV season.

The “back nine” order will bring Prodigal Son‘s Season 1 count to 22 episodes.

Recently named one of TVLine’s Fall TV Picks, Prodigal Son stars The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, a profiler for the NYPD… who also happens to be the son of infamous serial killer Martin Whitly (Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen). As Malcolm helps the NYPD investigate bizarre and gruesome murders, he must also deal with the psychological impact of reuniting with his father. Bellamy Young (Scandal), Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire) and Halston Sage (The Orville) co-star.

“Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre. We want to thank our executive producers, Greg [Berlanti], Sarah [Schechter], Chris [Fedak] and Sam [Sklaver], Peter Roth and our partners at Warner Bros. and the entire cast and crew. We can’t wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold.” 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The series premiered last month to a 1.0 demo rating — Premiere Week’s top-rated new program — and 4 million total viewers, and then held steady in Week 2. With Live+3 DVR playback factored in, those numbers have been growing by 50 percent. In TVLine’s Premiere Week polling, it received the second highest grade out of 13 series launches, trailing only CBS’ Evil.

Prodigal Son‘s third episode airs tonight at 9/8c on Fox. Our 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with its full-season pickup.