Premiere Week Ratings: Which New Shows Had the Best and Worst Starts?

Should Abishola Be Creeped Out? Did 9-1-1 Fool Us (Again)? Was Bad Place Jingle the Best? And Lots More TV Qs

With Fall TV Premiere Week 2019 veritably wrapped, it’s time to see how the freshman shows that thus far have debuted fared in the all-important ratings and the similarly critical reader reviews.

Through Sept. 27, a dozen new broadcast-TV shows had hit the airwaves, with just four more waiting in the wings: Fox’s animated Bless the Harts (premiering Sunday, Sept. 29); Fox’s Almost Family (Oct. 2); and The CW’s Batwoman (Oct. 6) and Nancy Drew (Oct. 9).

Here is how they are stacking up by the numbers:

Fox’s Prodigal Son was Premiere Week’s top-rated new program (and drama) in the coveted 18-49 demo, debuting to a 1.0. On the comedy front, ABC’s mixed-ish (0.9) tied CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola (0.9) for the top spot.

Bluff City Law (NBC), The Unicorn (CBS) and Emergence (ABC) all premiered to a 0.8 demo rating, while All Rise (CBS), Carol’s Second Act (CBS) and Stumptown (ABC) all landed a tenth below that.

The three lowest rated freshman launches were CBS’ Evil (with a 0.6), NBC’s Perfect Harmony (0.5) and NBC’s Sunnyside (0.4, yikes).

When it comes to total viewers, The Unicorn delivered the largest premiere crowd, with a hair over 6 million total viewers, followed closely by All Rise, Carol’s Second Act and Bob Hearts Abishola — all four of ’em CBS shows. NBC’s Sunnyside landed at the bottom of this list, with just 1.8 million samplers.

Setting aside cold, hard numbers for a moment, how did you the viewers feeeeeel about each of the dozen series premieres? Based on TVLine’s annual Fall TV Premiere Polls, this is how they ranked (broken down within letter grade by our top-secret and proprietary mathematical algorithm):

1. Evil (average reader grade “B+”)

2. Prodigal Son “B+”

3. Emergence “B+”

4. Stumptown “B+”

5. The Unicorn “B”

6. All Rise “B”

7. Perfect Harmony “B”

8. mixed-ish “B”

9. Bluff City Law “B-“

10. Sunnyside “C+”

11. Bob Hearts Abishola “C+”

12. Carol’s Second Act “C”

Our world-class Fall TV Premiere Polls also measure the respondents’ intent to watch a second episode of the sampled shows. Fox’s Prodigal Son topped that list with 94 percent planing to stay tuned, followed closely by Evil and Emergence. The prospect for retention is far less promising for the noobs in the bottom three: Sunnyside and Bob Hearts Abishola (with 70 percent planning to stick around), and then Carol’s Second Act (just 68 percent).

What were Premiere Week’s biggest hits and most sorrowful misses in your household?