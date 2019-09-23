CBS' Bob Hearts Abishola: Grade It!

CBS on Monday attempted to warm hearts (and tickle funny bones) with Bob Hearts Abishola, a new comedy that reunites Mike & Molly‘s Billy Gardell with executive producer Chuck Lorre. Will you stick around long enough to see if Bob manages to sweep Abishola off her feet?

Gardell plays Bob, a compression-sock salesman who suffers a heart attack, then falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant named Abishola (played by Fall TV Breakout Star Folake Olowofoyeku). He continues to think about her in the days following his release, then returns to the hospital to bring her the socks he promised her while he was still in her care. When another nurse named Gloria (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s Vernee Watson) informs Bob that Abishola is not at work, he slips her a crisp $100 bill in exchange for Abishola’s home address. He then shows up at her apartment, where she accepts his gift but refuses to engage in small talk or let him inside.

The following evening, Bob returns to the hospital for a checkup and brings with him even more socks for his favorite nurse. He catches her at a bad time, but doesn’t go home. Instead, he waits until her shift is over and approaches her at her bus stop. He tells her that they’ve got “something special,” and he’s sure she feels it, too. Abishola calls him a “crazy man,” but doesn’t object when he follows her onto her bus and sits down beside her. Fall TV Breakout Stars: Actors to Watch in the 2019-2020 Season

In addition to being the object of Bob’s affection, Abishola is portrayed as a strong single mother who wants the very best for her son Dele, a hard-working student and aspiring track star. At one point, she heads down to Dele’s school to defend her son against a three-day suspension after a fellow student calls him a racial slur.

Rounding out the cast are members of Bob and Abishola’s extended families, including Bob’s mom Dottie (Blue Bloods‘ Christine Ebersole) and siblings Douglas (Mom‘s Matt Jones) and Christina (The Good Place‘s Maribeth Monroe), and Abishola’s Uncle Tunde (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Barry Shabaka Henley) and Auntie Olu (Chewing Gum‘s Shola Adewusi). Last but not least is fellow nurse/bus-rider Kemi (co-creator Gina Yashere), who encourages Abishola to give Bob a shot.

What did you think of the Bob Hearts Abishola premiere?