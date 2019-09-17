TVLine Items: Marilyn Manson Joins Gods, Big Mouth Trailer and More

Marilyn Manson is tapping into his rocker roots for a role on Season 3 of Starz’s American Gods, our sister site Deadline reports.

Manson will play Johan Wengren, the bloodthirsty lead singer of the Viking death metal band Blood Death. Wengren and his musical group are a source of power for Ian McShane’s Mr. Wednesday in his war with the New Gods.

“Bringing his specific energy, wit and boundless enthusiasm for all things Neil Gaiman to the role of Johan, a Norse ‘berserker’ in service to Odin, [Manson’s] performance promises to be disturbing, original and uniquely entertaining,” showrunner Chic Eglee tells Deadline.

Manson will also be seen in The New Pope, HBO’s upcoming follow-up to the 2017 miniseries The Young Pope.

* Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has nabbed a lead role in Netflix’s live-action YA series Fate: The Winx Saga, inspired by the Italian animated franchise. The show from Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) is “set at a magical boarding school where five friends try to navigate their powers, romance and deadly monsters,” per Netflix.

* The Chi has added La La Anthony (Power), Lil Rel Howery (Rel) and Luke James (Star) as recurring guest stars for the upcoming third season on Showtime. Plus, writer Justin Hillian has been named showrunner, and cast member Birgundi Baker has been promoted to series regular.

* The Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine, has been renewed for a 16-episode second season.

* The lineup for PaleyFest NY (to be held Oct. 4-15) has added “The 20th Anniversary of The West Wing: A Look Back With Aaron Sorkin,” plus panels for The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery, Robot Chicken and Dateline NBC. For details/tickets, visit PaleyFest.org.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Big Mouth Season 3, dropping Friday, Oct. 4:

