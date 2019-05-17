TVLine Items: Marilyn Manson Joins New Pope, Dirty John to USA and More

Here’s some very unexpected casting news: Rocker Marilyn Manson has joined The New Pope, HBO’s follow-up to 2017 miniseries The Young Pope, our sister site Variety reports. Also appearing in the new installment is film star Sharon Stone.

Although no character details are available, the network did release photos of both Manson and Stone on set.

As previously reported, the cast also features returning star Jude Law (aka the titular young Pope Pius XIII) and new addition John Malkovich. (Get a first look at the duo here.)

Holy Father! Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson will guest star in #TheNewPope, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/bMtNiVtMwq — HBO (@HBO) May 17, 2019

* Dirty John is saying buh-bye to Bravo. NBCUniversal confirmed Friday that the hit crime anthology will move from Bravo to sister network USA in its second season, which is expected to premiere in 2020. Details on the Season 2 storyline and cast will be announced this summer.

* Amazon has given a series order to its first YA drama Panic, based on Lauren Oliver’s novel about a small town where every year the graduating seniors engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape.

* Netflix has picked up the competition series Next in Fashion, hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France and TV personality Alexa Chung.

.@tanfrance & @alexa_chung will host Next In Fashion, a new 10-episode competition series where 18 fashion designers go head-to-head to win $250,000 and the opportunity to debut a collection with @NETAPORTER pic.twitter.com/5rF36Aa32V — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 17, 2019

* Syfy has ordered a live-action adaptation of the comic book Vagrant Queen, to be made by an all-female team of writers and directors, our sister site Deadline reports. The series stars Adriyan Rae (Light as a Feather) as Elida, a child queen-turned-orphaned outcast who scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline.

* CBS’ Whistleblower, hosted by Alex Ferrer, returns for Season 2 on Friday, May 24 at 8/7c. Meanwhile, NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget, hosted by NCIS star Rocky Carroll, will have a two-hour Season 3 premiere on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 pm.

* The Cinemax drama series Jett, starring Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), will premiere Friday, June 14 at 10 pm.

