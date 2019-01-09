The New Pope First Look: Jude Law and John Malkovich Make Quite a Papal Pair

His Holiness… es?

HBO has graced us with our first look at The New Pope, a sequel series to the 2017 miniseries The Young Pope, which starred Jude Law as brash fictional pontiff Lenny, aka Pope Pius XIII. Based on the new photo above, Law will reprise his role as Lenny in the eight-episode series, joined by new cast addition John Malkovich. HBO is mum on Malkovich’s New Pope role, but judging by his pristine vestments and skullcap — not to mention the series title — we’re betting he’s Lenny replacement in the Vatican. (The Young Pope‘s finale ended with Lenny collapsing, his fate left uncertain.)

Series creator Paolo Sorrentino returns to direct all eight episodes of The New Pope, and serves as a writer as well, along with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises. HBO announced Law’s return and Malkovich’s casting last summer; production is already underway in Italy.

Young Pope cast members Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi are also set to return for The New Pope, along with new cast members Henry Goodman (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ulrich Thomsen (The Blacklist), Mark Ivanir (Homeland) and Massimo Ghini (Titanic: Blood and Steel).

Check out the first-look photo above