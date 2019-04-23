The Good Fight Renewed for Season 4

Diane Lockhart & Co. will keep fighting the you-know-what, now that The Good Fight has been renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access.

In addition to The Good Wife alum Christine Baranski, the spinoff’s cast includes Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Sheen and Delroy Lindo. Leslie’s future with the acclaimed drama is, however, in question, given her character Maia’s increasingly reduced presence, the actress’ conspicuous absence from Season 3 key art, and an unemployment-related quip Leslie made during husband Kit Harington’s recent Saturday Night Live monologue. (CBS All Access has yet to comment on the original cast member’s future status.)

“The Good Fight is in the middle of an incredible third season and continues to be a flagship original series for the service,” CBS All Access original content EVP Julie McNamara said in announcing the renewal. “Its visionary creators Robert and Michelle King and the extraordinary cast continue to explore the cultural climate with insight, humor and courage, and we can’t wait to see where these indelible characters go next.”

Episode 7 of The Good Fight‘s current season releases this Thursday, April 25, with the season finale set for May 16.

