The Good Fight Season 3 Mystery: Was That Rose Leslie's Final Episode?

At the end of this week’s Good Fight, Rose Leslie‘s Maia — on the heels of getting fired at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart and ahead of what appears to be a permanent move out of town — literally and figuratively closes the door on work BFF Lucca before the screen fades to black. The cryptic conclusion seems designed to leave viewers with the impression that Maia’s journey — and Leslie’s involvement with a show — has come to an end. But has it?

RELATED STORIES Julianna Margulies on Nixed Good Fight Arc: CBS 'Wouldn't Pay' My Rate

Julianna Margulies on Nixed Good Fight Arc: CBS 'Wouldn't Pay' My Rate Game of Thrones: Which Cast Members Joined Kit Harington on SNL?

A Good Fight rep declined to comment for this story, but a source tells TVLine that Thursday’s episode is not the last you will see of Maia (five episodes remain in Season 3). But should CBS All Access renew the acclaimed spinoff for Season 4 — something it has not yet done — it’s tough to imagine how the show would fully reintegrate a character that has, over the past two seasons, been gradually marginalized.

To be fair, The Good Fight is not the show it was when it launched in 2017. At that time, Leslie was essentially the co-lead opposite Christine Baranski’s Diane and Cush Jumbo’s Lucca, with much of the A-story revolving around Maia’s fledgeling legal career and her father’s scandal-ridden downfall. But beginning in Season 2, the focus — and overall tone — of the show has shifted dramatically, with The Good Fight morphing from legal thriller to Trump-skewering political satire.

The ensemble has shifted along with the narrative, with original cast members Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel eventually phased out and new blood — from the likes of Audra McDonald, Michael Sheen, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi — joining the full-time ranks.

Perhaps most telling of all, Leslie was MIA in The Good Fight‘s Season 3 key art (after being featured prominently in the campaigns for Seasons 1 and 2).

A rep for Leslie did not respond to TVLine’s request for comment, but the actress may have inadvertently addressed her Good Fight future last weekend on Saturday Night Live. While making a cameo during husband/SNL host Kit Harington’s opening monologue, Leslie expressed faux concern that Game of Thrones‘ conclusion would leave them with no source of income, implying that she, too, was unemployed. “Honey, don’t worry, we’ll be OK,” Harrington joked back. “I’ll make my jewelry. And you… have your little songs.”