Game of Thrones: Which Cast Members Joined Kit Harington on SNL?

When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the Game of Thrones actor who’s backed up by some of his castmates while hosting Saturday Night Live survives.

That’s pretty much what Ned Stark meant, right?

Anyway, Kit Harington hosted SNL this weekend, and the broadcast had barely gotten underway when the Thrones jokes began. A few minutes into Harington’s monologue, he started taking questions from audience members, most of whom wanted to know how the last season of HBO’s fantasy drama will end.

Even Harington’s co-stars, who were peppered among the studio audience, pressed him for spoilers. “Could you just give us a general sense of how it ends?” Emilia Clarke asked, but not even the Mother of Dragons could drag a hint out of him. “Oh hey, do you remember in Season 6 when we had sex?” she asked before sitting down. When Harington said he did, she added, “Did you know they filmed that?” (Ha! And also: Season 6?! Daenerys and Aegon Targaryen Jon didn’t hit the sheets until Season 7.)

Jon Bradley, who plays Thrones‘ Samwell Tarly also showed up, asking whether he and Harington would still be friends now that the epic series is coming to a close… a sentiment echoed moments later by the Night King (whom we’re pretty sure was just Pete Davidson in a lot of makeup).

Harington’s real-life wife and former co-star Rose Leslie rounded out the special guests, telling him that she didn’t care about how Thrones will end, because “I’m not a nerd. My question is: What are going to do for money now?”

What did you think of Harington’s first SNL monologue?