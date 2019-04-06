SNL Lampoons Game of Thrones Spinoffs (With an Assist From SVU?!)

The Game of Thrones spinoffs that Saturday Night Live cooked up Saturday night aren’t real… but we kinda wish they were.

Because we’d watch the heck outta a Jon Snow-centric romantic drama… or a Daria-style animated show about Arya… or The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre.

In a pre-taped bit, host/Thrones star Kit Harington and members of the cast played off the hype about the HBO series’ final season by promoting some truly excellent offshoots.

John and Gilly in a sitcom called The King of Queens Landing? Famous eunuchs Varys and Grey Worm in No Ballers? Cersei and the City? Give us a minute while we set our dream DVRs. (And if you didn’t see Harington’s Thrones-inspired SNL monologue, check it out here.)

Perhaps the best moment in the piece came when Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T showed up in a crossover titled Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit. (Anyone else catch that the executive producer of that one was Dire Wolf?)

Of course, HBO is developing a Thrones prequel pilot that is set thousands of years before the events of the original series. Per the official logline, the project will chronicle “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour” and will offer a different perspective on the series’ mythology.

