TVLine Items: Another Life Renewed at Netflix, Walking Dead Teaser and More

Netflix is keeping Katee Sackhoff in space: The streamer has renewed the sci-fi drama Another Life for Season 2. The Battlestar Galactica alumna shared the news on Twitter, with the below video announcement.

Hailing from from creator/showunner Aaron Martin (Killjoys) and executive producer Noreen Halpern (Haven), Another Life centers on Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff), an astronaut who leads a young crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact, only to face unimaginable dangers on what might very well be a one-way mission.

I have the most exciting news! Another Life is coming back for Season 2 on @Netflix! Can’t wait to see you all back in space❤️❤️👽🚀 #AnotherLife @NXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/PUSFwJbIuF — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) October 29, 2019

* Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang tells EW.com “we may see” Maggie again at some point during Season 10, ahead of series vet Lauren Cohan returning as a full-fledged series regular for Season 11.

* The Dr. Oz Show spinoff The Good Dish, hosted by Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa, is slated to debut in fall 2020. Born out of a weekly Dr. Oz segment, the syndicated program “will provide simple shortcuts, everyday recipes and trends that will make life easier, bring families together, save money and most importantly… figure out what’s for dinner.”

* The PlayStation Vue OTT streaming service is shutting down on Jan. 30, 2020, after almost five years. “Unfortunately, the highly competitive pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business,” Sony Interactive Entertainment deputy president John Kodera said in a statement.

* Disney+ has released a new trailer for The Mandalorian, which will premiere with the launch of the streaming service on Tuesday, Nov. 12:

