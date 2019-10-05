The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan Returning as Series Regular in Season 11

The Walking Dead has successfully lured Lauren Cohan back to the apocalypse. The actress will return as a full-fledged series regular in the just ordered Season 11, it was was confirmed Saturday at the AMC series’ New York Comic-Con panel.

Per sources, viewers may catch a brief glimpse of Cohan’s Maggie at the tail end of Season 10, which launches this Sunday.

Cohan herself made a surprise cameo at Saturday’s Walking Dead panel (see below).

Buzz about a Cohan comeback had been gathering steam in the wake of the May cancellation of ABC’s Cohan-fronted spy yarn Whiskey Cavalier. “I’m not sure if I can say much about it right now, actually,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW over the summer when asked about the possibility of Cohan returning. “I’ll just say that we’re working on it.”

Deadheads will recall that Maggie was last seen in Season 9’s fifth episode, when, upon seeing the shell of a man that Negan had become, she decided not to exact vengeance on the villain who’d widowed her. Later, we learned that, during the time jump, she’d taken off with baby Hershel to work with the enigmatic Georgie on, so to speak, turning a key to the future. Cohan left The Walking Dead to headline , which was cancelled in May after one season.

For her part, Cohan TVLine last year that “there may have been some conversations” about her future among the undead, including the possibility of her appearing in offshoot movies a la Lincoln. “But everything is so early-days ambiguous.”

The Walking Dead‘s 10th season bows Sunday at 9/8c.