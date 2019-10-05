Walking Dead Renewed for Season 11

RELATED STORIES Third Walking Dead Series: Watch Latest Spinoff's Stand By Me-ish Trailer

This news is sure to keep that grin on Negan’s face: The Walking Dead has been renewed for Season 11. The pickup was first announced by showrunner Angela Kang during Saturday’s New York Comic Con panel.

Word of the AMC drama’s inevitable renewal comes a little more than 24 hours ahead of the Season 10 debut (Sunday, 9/8c). In the premiere episode, titled “Lines We Cross,” we pick back up with the group in Oceanside continuing to train in case The Whisperers return. Meanwhile, tensions are high as our heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.

The upcoming batch of episodes will feature the departure of longtime cast member Danai Gurira, who has played Michonne since Season 3. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Lauren Cohan will return to the series later in Season 10 and will be a full-fledged regular again as of Season 11.

In addition to another season of The Walking Dead, fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to, including a second, female-led spinoff focused on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse, a sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, and an Andrew Lincoln-led film trilogy.

TVLine’s always-handy Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Walking Dead‘s early renewal.