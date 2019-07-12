The Walking Dead Is 'Working on' Bringing Back Lauren Cohan as Maggie

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira to Exit AMC Drama in Season 10 — Report

It’s a good thing The Walking Dead didn’t kill off Maggie when Lauren Cohan left the AMC drama to star in Whiskey Cavalier. Since ABC cancelled its well-liked spy yarn, the actress can now go back to fighting zombies — and she might do just that.

“I’m not sure if I can say much about it right now, actually,” showrunner Angela Kang tells Entertainment Weekly. “I’ll just say that we’re working on it.”

Deadheads will recall that when Cohan left the series, Maggie was said to have departed Hilltop during Season 9’s time jump with her and Glenn’s son Hershel and gone on the road with Georgie to offer A Key to a Future to other emerging communities. Certainly, fans would be glad to have the long-running heroine back in the fold, what with Andrew Lincoln having split as Rick to star in Walking Dead movies and Danai Gurira set to make her last appearance as Michonne during Season 10.

For her part, Cohan has already told TVLine that “there may have been some conversations” about her future among the undead, including the possibility of her appearing in offshoot movies a la Lincoln. “But everything is so early-days ambiguous.”

What do you think? Would you like to see Cohan return to Hilltop as Maggie? Or would you rather see her in Walking Dead movies?