TVLine Items: Outpost Gets Season 3, Early Apple TV+ Renewals and More

The CW continues to invest in its summer slate, picking up the fantasy-adventure series The Outpost for Season 3, TVLine has officially confirmed.

The show, which wrapped its second season on Sept. 26, follows Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) as they “prepare for an impending war with the Prime Order,” per the network synopsis. “The trinity of Prime Order overlords known as ‘The Three’ reveal their mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, armies and even a devastating secret weapon to crush the growing rebellion at the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the truth about her past and the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.”

The Outpost also stars Jake Stormoen (Extinct) and Anand Deasi-Barochia (Emmerdale).

Season 3 will premiere in Summer 2020.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* TVLine has confirmed that ahead of its Nov. 1 launch, Apple TV+ has already renewed For All Mankind, its space race drama starring Joel Kinnaman (The Killing), Michael Dorman (Patriot), Sarah Jones (The Path), Shantel VanSanten (Shooter), Wrenn Schmidt (Outcast) and Jodi Balfour (Quarry). Additionally, THR.com is reporting on Season 2 orders for Jason Momoa’s See, the anthology Little America and the mystery drama Home Before Dark.

* The CBS All Access comedy No Activity will drop all eight episodes of its third season on Thursday, Nov. 21.

* The Netflix multi-cam comedy Merry Happy Whatever, starring Dennis Quaid (Fortitude) as a strong-willed patriarch whose youngest daughter (Good Luck Charlie‘s Bridgit Mendler) comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend (Undateable‘s Brent Morin), will premiere Thursday, Nov. 28.

* OWN’s Ambitions will resume its first season on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10/9c. Watch a new trailer:

* The next installment in Netflix’s A Christmas Prince holiday movie franchise, The Royal Baby, will debut Thursday, Dec. 5. Scroll down for the new poster:



