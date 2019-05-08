Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Get Interactive Special at Netflix

What’s better than an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt wrap-up movie? An Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Choose Your Own Adventure!

The cancelled comedy will continue via an interactive special that will debut on Netflix in 2020, creator and executive producer Tina Fey said during a panel discussion Wednesday.

“Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes,” Fey said in a statement released by the streamer. “I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

The series was cancelled in May 2018, with its fourth season (which premiered in January 2019) designated as its last. At that time, a wrap-up movie reportedly was in the works; the interactive special seems to take the place of that venture.

In December, Netflix released a similar project: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a standalone movie in which viewers could choose which actions the main character took. (See what TVLine’s Matt Mitovich did when presented with the movie’s choices.) Some decisions resulted in mere cosmetic changes. Others ended in the main character’s death (!).

Are you excited about the chance to step into Kimmy's brightly colored sneakers?