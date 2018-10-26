American Vandal Cancelled at Netflix

The future Turd Burglars of America can rest easy tonight: American Vandal is no longer on the case.

Netflix has cancelled its true-crime mockumentary series after two seasons.

“American Vandal will not return for a third season,” the streaming service said in a statement. “We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor.”

But there is hope yet for Vandal fans: According to our sister site Deadline, series producer CBS TV Studios has received interest from multiple platforms to bring the series back for a third season.

The series, which served as a send-up of such true-crime projects as Making a Murderer and Serial, centered on teen documentarians Peter Maldonaldo and Sam Ecklund, who investigated acts of vandalism at U.S. high schools. In Season 1, they focused on 27 penises that had been spray-painted on faculty members’ cars, while Season 2 centered on poop-related crimes at a Catholic prep school.

American Vandal‘s first season received the Peabody Award for Television, as well as an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special.

Several Netflix series have recently gotten the ax, including Marvel dramas Iron Fist and Luke Cage. The streamer also recently announced that Orange Is the New Black will end with Season 7. (All of those cancellations, including American Vandal‘s, are denoted on our Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard.)