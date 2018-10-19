Luke Cage Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with another superhero: The streaming service has cancelled Marvel’s Luke Cage after two seasons — and just a week after it axed Marvel’s Iron Fist — our sister site Deadline reports.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

Season 2 of Luke Cage, starring Mike Colter as the titular superhero, debuted this past June. According to Deadline, showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and the writers’ room were already at work on scripts for a third season, but creative differences between Netflix and the show’s team led to the end of the hero’s run.

Colter debuted as Cage on Netflix’s Jessica Jones before getting his own series. He later reprised the role in the Marvel team-up series The Defenders. The cancellation caps Luke Cage‘s run at a total of 26 episodes, and leaves Jessica Jones, The Punisher and Daredevil — which actually returns for Season 3 today — as the only three Marvel dramas still airing on Netflix.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation.