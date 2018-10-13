Iron Fist Cancelled: 'Defending the Greatest City Has Been a Privilege,' Says Series Star Finn Jones

Following Netflix’s decision to cancel Marvel’s Iron Fist after two seasons, series star Finn Jones took to social media to mourn the superhero drama. In his statement, Jones praised his cast and crew, and gave a special shoutout to the fans for their “ongoing support.”

“With every end is a new beginning,” Jones said on Instagram. “I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show. Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Jones starred in the comic-book drama as Danny Rand, a billionaire who fought crime with the help of the mystical power of the Iron Fist. He also reprised his role in Netflix’s Marvel crossover series The Defenders.

Iron Fist first debuted on Netflix back in March 2017, and was met with negative reviews. It’s second season, which launched on Sept. 7, earned a “C-“ grade from TVLine Editor-in-Chief Matt Mitovich.

Of Netflix’s remaining Marvel series, both Jessica Jones and The Punisher have been renewed for additional seasons, while Daredevil returns for its third-go-round on Friday, Oct. 19. Still up in the air are Luke Cage (which returned for Season 2 back in June) and the aforementioned Defenders (which, as of June, there were “no plans” yet for more seasons).