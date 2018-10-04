Daredevil Fights the True Public Enemy — Daredevil?! — in Full Season 3 Trailer

Daredevil faces off against… his doppeldevil?… in the first full Season 3 trailer for the Marvel/Netflix series.

For a while, there has been speculation that Daredevil Season 3 (releasing Friday, Oct. 19) would follow the comic books’ “Born Again” arc, in which a presumed-dead Matt Murdock is fit to be tied as a costumed someone else scampers around town, giving Daredevil a bad name.

The trailer above seemingly brings that arc to life as Wilson Fisk — fresh out of the pen, but sporting an ankle monitor — declares his nemesis to be New York’s true public enemy.” Cut to glimpses of someone in a Daredevil costume (Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter , is that you?) making mayhem at a church and eventually beating on Matt, who’s wearing a low-tech, makeshift costume.

Per the synopsis for Season 3, Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox), missing for months after the events of The Defenders, reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante and lawyer. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk is released from prison, “Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

The Season 3 cast also features Elden Henson (as Foggy Nelson), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Joanne Whalley (Sister Maggie), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter) and Jay Ali (Rahul “Ray” Nadeem).

Daredevil Season 3 marks the Marvel/Netflix universe’s fourth release of 2018, following Jessica Jones Season 2 (in March), Luke Cage Season 2 (June) and Iron Fist Season 2 (September).

Want scoop on Daredevil, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.