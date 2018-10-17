Orange Is the New Black Cancelled; Season 7 to Serve as Series' Swan Song

It’s the end of an era at Netflix: The streamer announced Wednesday that Orange is the New Black — one of its first scripted shows — will conclude with Season 7 (premiering in 2019).

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” said series creator Jenji Cohan in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but… fade to black.”

The Season 6 finale featured Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) early release from Litchfield, while an earlier episode hinted at the possibility of her writing a memoir about her time in prison. Taystee, meanwhile, was found guilty for the murder of Piscatella (after the MCC guards successfully covered their tracks) and sentenced to life behind bars.

Reflecting on the series’ conclusion, Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content Netflix, said, “During production of Season 1, everyone involved with Orange Is The New Black felt like we knew a special secret we couldn’t wait to share with the world. Since then, we have laughed, cried, raged, and roared with the women of Litchfield, and every moment spent with them felt like borrowed time — too good to last forever/ We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect OITNB‘s imminent end.

Watch the cast bid the show adieu below: