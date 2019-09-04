Grace and Frankie Renewed for a Seventh (and Final) Season

RELATED STORIES Ewan McGregor to Play Iconic Designer Halston in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series

For the fans of Grace and Frankie, we have good news… and we have sad news.

Netflix announced on Wednesday morning that Season 6 of the acclaimed comedy will hit your queue in January 2020 (exact day TBD). The streaming giant also shared that Grace and Frankie has already been renewed for Season 7.

That seventh season, however, will also serve as the show’s swan song. (That said, Netflix preemptively notes that Grace and Frankie will this stand as its longest-running original series ever, with 94 episodes.)

Grace and Frankie, which released Season 5 back in January, stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, both of whom have amassed both Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guide Award nominations for their roles as Frankie and Grace. Tomlin also has a Golden Globe nod to her credit.

In a joint statement, the leading ladies said, “We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly their kids as well. We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”