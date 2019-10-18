TVLine Items: High School Musical Renewed, Making It Premiere and More

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is graduating early: Disney+ has handed a Season 2 renewal to the show before it even makes its streaming debut on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Inspired by Disney Channel’s trio of Zac Efron/Vanessa Hudgens movies, the series follows a group of high school students who put on a performance of High School Musical as their fall production, only to realize that just as much drama happens offstage as onstage. Shot as a mockumentary, each episode will include one original song, as well as one new version of a song from the HSM franchise.

The series will get a special preview on Friday, Nov. 8, when the first episode airs across ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform at 8/7c. New installments will then stream on Disney+ every Friday.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC’s craft competition series Making It, hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, will return for Season 2 with a binge roll-out, airing Monday, Dec. 2, through Thursday, Dec. 5 (at 10 pm), and Monday, Dec. 9, through Tuesday, Dec. 10 (at 10 pm), before concluding with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Dec. 11 (at 9 pm).

* Natalie Morales (Abby’s, Parks and Recreation) will recur during Season 2 of Dead to Me as Michelle, a woman who forms a connection with Judy (Linda Cardellini) at the assisted living facility where Michelle’s mother lives, our sister site Variety reports.

* Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and Himesh Patel (EastEnders) will star in HBO Max’s post-apocalyptic limited drama series Station Eleven, about the survivors of a devastating flu, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO Max has ordered the lifestyle docuseries Brad & Gary Go To… (working title), in which Hollywood couple Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti go on a different culinary adventure around the globe, inspired by their Instagram stories, in each episode.

* Casey Wilson (Black Monday, Happy Endings) has joined the HBO Max comedy pilot Delilah, in which the titular character (Utopia‘s Jessica Rothe) introduces herself to a complete stranger (Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean), who might or might not be her real father, and his family, per Deadline. Wilson will play the family’s middle daughter and family fixer.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?