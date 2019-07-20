Doom Patrol Renewed for Season 2, to Stream on DC Universe and HBO Max — Plus, Titans Season 2 Premiere Date

That wacky Doom Patrol will continue — and now there will be even more ways to enjoy it.

The highly innovative and boundary-pushing DC Comics series has been renewed for Season 2, it was announced Saturday at the San Diego Comic-Con, eight weeks after its freshman run wrapped on DC Universe.

What’s more, Season 2 will simultaneously be available for streaming — sometime in 2020, episode count TBD — on both DC Universe as well as WarnerMedia’s upcoming and recently named HBO Max service.

UPDATE: DC Universe also announced that Season 2 of its flagship series, Titans, will premiere Friday, Sept.6

HBO Max, at the time of its 2020 launch (a date has not been set), will also host all 15 episodes of Doom Patrol Season 1.

Among its many expected offerings, including several original series, HBO Max will feature all episodes of Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars; it will serve as the “streaming home” for new CW dramas Batwoman and Katy Keene; prolific producer Greg Berlanti will deliver “four movies focused in the young adult space”; and Reese Witherspoon will produce at least two films. (See attached gallery for a rundown of HBO Max’s original series.)