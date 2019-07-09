HBO Max: WarnerMedia Confirms Name of Streaming Service, New Home to Friends, Fresh Prince, CW Dramas

WarnerMedia has made it official: Its upcoming, direct-to-consumer streaming service will be titled HBO Max, and will launch sometime in 2020 with “the best-of-the-best” from WarnerMedia’s vast library (Friends, Fresh Prince, etc.) as well as an “extensive collection of exclusive original programming” (Gremlins prequel, Dune, etc).

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, in a statement. “HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is Friends.” HBO Max's Upcoming TV Shows Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In addition to all 236 episodes of Friends (sorry, Netflix), HBO Max at launch will boast all of HBO’s programming as well as exclusive streaming rights of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars. It will also serve as the new “streaming home” for new CW dramas Batwoman and Katy Keene. (See attached gallery for a rundown of HBO Max’s original series.)

Additionally, Greg Berlanti has inked a deal to deliver “four movies focused in the young adult space,” while Reese Witherspoon will produce at least two films for the streamer.

Still unknown: HBO Max’s exact launch date and price tag.