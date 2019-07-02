WarnerMedia Narrows Down a Name for Its Upcoming Streaming Service

RELATED STORIES Friends Revival: Will Jennifer Aniston's 'Yes' Reunite the Gang to Launch WarnerMedia's Streaming Service?

WarnerMedia‘s upcoming streaming service may finally have a name to go with its massive library of in-the-work titles. Though multiple names are still being considered, TVLine has learned that HBO Max is currently the unofficial frontrunner.

The name makes sense when you consider that all of HBO’s current subscribers are expected to be automatically enrolled in the new streaming service, giving it a huge advantage when it launches sometime in 2020. The service, which will bundle HBO, Cinemax and a collection of Warner Bros. properties, will reportedly cost subscribers between $16 and $17 a month.

The myriad new projects being developed for the service currently include: The Flight Attendant, a Kaley Cuoco-led thriller about a woman accused of a mysterious murder; Dune: The Sisterhood, a female-centric spinoff of the Dune franchise; Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, an animated prequel series exploring the iconic critters’ origins; and Love Life, a romantic-comedy anthology series starring Anna Kendrick.

Additionally, many of Warner Bros.’ legacy series — including The Big Bang Theory, Friends and Seinfeld — will (eventually) be available to stream on this new service. WarnerMedia has also reportedly expressed interest in potentially reviving or rebooting classic TGIF sitcoms, including Family Matters and Step by Step.

A rep for WarnerMedia declined to comment.