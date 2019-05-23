Anna Kendrick to Star in Rom-Com Anthology Love Life for WarnerMedia

RELATED STORIES Friends, CW Shows Likely to Exit Netflix for Warner's New Streaming Service

Anna Kendrick is looking for love on a new streaming service. The Pitch Perfect alum will star in and executive-produce Love Life, a romantic-comedy anthology series on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, TVLine has learned.

The half-hour series, which has secured a 10-episode order from WarnerMedia, will follow a new protagonist’s search for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their romantic relationships. Kendrick will star in the first season. Love Life is “about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever,” per the official synopsis.

Joining Kendrick as EPs are Paul Feig (who directed Kendrick and Blake Lively in A Simple Favor) and Jessie Henderson (Other Space). Sam Boyd (Stan Against Evil) wrote the pilot and will direct as well.

Love Life marks Kendrick’s first TV role as a series regular. Along with the Pitch Perfect films and A Simple Favor, she’s starred in Up in the Air (which landed her an Oscar nomination), The Accountant and Into the Woods.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service still doesn’t have a name or an official launch date yet, but it’s expected to debut this fall and include library hits like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Its original programming will also include an animated prequel to the hit Gremlins franchise.