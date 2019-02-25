TVLine Items: Gremlins Animated Series, Expanse Adds Three and More

The Gremlins franchise is getting its own TV series: WarnerMedia is developing an animated show based on the horror-comedy movies for its upcoming streaming service, our sister site Variety reports.

The project is a prequel which follows a young Mr. Wing — played by Keye Luke in both the original 1984 film and its 1990 sequel — as he goes on adventures with the friendly Mogwai Gizmo.

Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon a Time) will write and executive-produce the potential series.

* Season 4 of The Expanse, slated to stream on Amazon later this year, will feature Rosa Gilmore (The Other Two) as Belter refugee Lucia Mazur, Keon Alexander (Tyrant) as a charismatic Belter faction leader and Jess Salgueiro (Saving Hope) as a corporate security officer, our sister site Deadline reports.

* ABC will air the documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story on Monday, April 29 from 8-10 pm.

* The CW’s Batwoman pilot has cast model/actress Elizabeth Anweis (a recent guest star on 9-1-1 and NCIS: LA) as Kate Kane’s stepmother Catherine. Having made her fortune as a savvy, bullheaded defense contractor, Catherine believes strongly that Batwoman is bad for business.

