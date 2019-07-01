Gremlins Prequel Snags Series Order at WarnerMedia Streaming Service

RELATED STORIES Kaley Cuoco's Flight Attendant Lands on WarnerMedia Streaming Service

You’ll want to keep this news away from bright light and water: WarnerMedia has ordered to series an animated Gremlins prequel for its forthcoming streaming service, TVLine has learned.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which was put into development in February, will take place in 1920s Shanghai and reveal how 10-year-old Sam Wing (who goes on to be shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie and 1990 sequel) met the young Mogwai named Gizmo.

“Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering — and sometimes battling — colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore,” the project’s logline reads. “On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”

The prequel’s first season will span 10 half-hour episodes. Tze Chun (Gotham) will write the scripts and executive-produce with Darryl Frank (The Americans), Justin Falvey (Bull), Sam Register (Young Justice) and Brendan Hay (The Daily Show).

Also on Monday, WarnerMedia ordered to series The Flight Attendant, an adaptation of Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel that will launch on its streaming service. Starring The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant centers on the titular stewardess, who wakes up hungover in a Dubai hotel room with a dead body next to her.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service is expected to launch sometime in 2020. Are you intrigued by this Gremlins prequel?