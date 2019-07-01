Kaley Cuoco's Flight Attendant Lands on WarnerMedia Streaming Service

RELATED STORIES The Boys in the Band, Featuring Jim Parsons, Coming to Netflix

The Kaley Cuoco-led adaptation of The Flight Attendant is ready to come in for a landing, on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, TVLine has learned.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s New York Times bestseller of the same name (for which the Big Bang Theory alum bought the rights in October 2017), the thriller follows Cassandra Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up hungover in a Dubai hotel room… with a dead body next to her. Instead of informing the police, she joins her fellow crew members on a flight to NYC, where she is met by FBI agents with a few questions about her recent layover. Unable to piece together what happened, Cassandra begins to suspect that she might be the killer.

In addition to headlining the series, Cuoco will serve as an EP as part of her Yes, Norman Productions banner. Additional EPs include Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, as well as Steve Yockey (Supernatural), who will adapt the novel for TV.

The series order comes as part of an overall pact with Warner Bros. Television Group that includes a pod deal for Yes, Norman Productions and a talent holding deal for Cuoco’s future acting services.

In addition to The Flight Attendant, Cuoco is star and EP of DC Universe’s previously announced animated adult-comedy Harley Quinn, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Cuoco recently wrapped a 12-year run as Penny on Big Bang, which was also produced by Warner Bros. At 279 episodes, it’s the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in history.

“I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship,” Cuoco said in a statement. “They’re stuck with me now!”