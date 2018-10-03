Matt Bomer Joins DC's Doom Patrol, Kaley Cuoco to Voice Harley Quinn

The upstart DC Universe streaming service kicked off New York Comic-Con on Wednesday night by announcing that Matt Bomer has boarded its live-action Doom Patrol series.

Bomer (White Collar, The Last Tycoon) will provide the voiceover performance for Negative Man, and also appear as the superhero’s alter ego, Larry Trainor, in flashback scenes. (Matthew Zuk will provide Negative Man’s physical performance, on set in costume.)

Brendan Fraser leads Doom Patrol as the voice of Robotoman/playing Cliff Steele in flashbacks, while Joivan Wade will play Victor Stone/Cyborg, Timothy Dalton is Niles Caulder/The Chief, April Bowlby is Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero is Crazy Jane and Alan Tudyk will play Mr. Nobody.

DC Universe also used the occasion of Titans‘ world premiere screening to announce that The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco will voice Harley Quinn in its upcoming “adult animated comedy” of the same name.

Watch a video of Harley Quinn talking up the show below:

Cuoco, who will also serve as an EP on Harley Quinn, leads a voice cast that also includes Tudyk, Lake Bell (Childrens Hospital), Ron Funches (Undateable), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Parks and Rec), Jim Rash (Community), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Veep) and Chris Meloni (Happy!).