Dune Spinoff Earns Series Order at WarnerMedia's Streaming Service

The sci-fi cult classic Dune is getting a big-screen reboot next year… but now it’s coming to the small screen as well.

Dune: The Sisterhood, a female-led spinoff of the franchise, has landed a straight-to-series order from WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, our sister site Variety is reporting. The spinoff will act as a companion series to the new Dune film and portray the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. Director Denis Villaneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival), who is helming the feature film remake, will also direct the pilot of Dune: The Sisterhood and serve as an executive producer.

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring, but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

WarnerMedia’s streaming service still doesn’t have a name or an official launch date yet, but it’s expected to debut early next year and include library hits like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Its original programming will also include Love Life, a romantic comedy anthology starring Anna Kendrick, and an animated prequel to the hit Gremlins franchise.