Which Classic TGIF Sitcoms Should Warner Streaming Service Revive?

WarnerMedia is looking to make the mood right all over again. To help feed its upcoming streaming service, the media conglomerate is reportedly considering rebooting or reviving classic TGIF sitcoms— including Step by Step, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper — according to TVLine’s sister site Deadline.

For those tragically unfamiliar, TGIF was an ABC programming block of family comedies that aired on Friday nights in the 1990s. Along with the aforementioned shows, TGIF also brought us classic series like Full House, Boy Meets World and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The report stresses that no actual plans are in place to bring these shows back, but WarnerMedia has expressed “interest” in capitalizing off of its classic library; any potential deals remain in “exploratory” stages.

But for what it’s worth, this wouldn’t be the first — or even second — time that a former TGIF series has been brought back from beyond the TV grave to considerable success. Girl Meets World, a continuation of Boy Meets World (1993–2000), ran for three seasons on Disney Channel (2014–2017), while Fuller House, a continuation of Full House (1987–1995), is preparing to enter its fifth and final season on Netflix later this year.

And although Netflix’s popular Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on a different Archie comic than TGIF’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it’s hard to argue that the new series didn’t draw at least a few eyeballs thanks to the nostalgia surrounding the sitcom.

Since pretty much anything is possible these days, go ahead and drop a comment with the TGIF comedy you’d genuinely like to see rebooted/revived on the WarnerMedia streaming service.