Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Promotes Pair for Parts 3 and 4

Two of Sabrina Spellman’s nearest and dearest are making themselves at home on Netflix. Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s hot-as-literal-hell boyfriend Nick, and Lachlan Watson, who plays Sabrina’s trusty BFF Theo, have been promoted to series regulars for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s upcoming third and fourth parts, TVLine has confirmed.

Both characters experienced major personal growth during Sabrina‘s second chapter, which dropped back in April. Not only did Theo officially come out as transgender, but Nick became Sabrina’s official boyfriend… before sacrificing himself to prevent the Dark Lord — who turned out to be (gasp!) Sabrina’s biological father — from ushering in the end of days.

Part 2 ended with Sabrina inviting her mortal pals, including Harvey and Roz, on the adventure of a lifetime: “Let’s go to hell and get my boyfriend back.” The fact that Leatherwood is now a series regular gives us even more faith that Sabrina’s makeshift Scooby gang will successfully retrieve Nick from the Dark Lord’s clutches.

Though Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for Parts 3 and 4 (aka Seasons 3 and 4), a return date for the new episodes has yet to be announced. The cast is currently filming in Vancouver.

Your thoughts on Leatherwood and Watson’s promotions? General hopes for Sabrina’s future? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.