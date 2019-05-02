Cobra Kai Renewed for Season 3

Cobra Kai is crane-kicking its way to another season: YouTube has handed a Season 3 renewal to the Karate Kid sequel series, TVLine has learned.

Soon, you won’t need to pay to watch it, either: YouTube will be making all of its original series, including Cobra Kai, free to watch with ads, beginning later this year.

Set decades after the original Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, reprising his role as former bully Johnny Lawrence. Now firmly in middle age and with nothing to show for it, Johnny reopens his old Cobra Kai karate dojo in a bid to get his life back together, taking a band of misfit youths under his wing. Ralph Macchio returns as Johnny’s arch-rival Daniel LaRusso, now a rich and successful car dealer. Martin Kove, who played Johnny’s Cobra Kai mentor Kreese in the original films, returned as a full-time cast member in Season 2 as well.

Debuting last May, Cobra Kai was a breakout hit for YouTube, and notched a Season 2 renewal days after its premiere. Its second season debuted last month. Cobra Kai is one of the lucky ones, though: YouTube has axed a number of original series lately, including Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.

Are you jump-kicking with excitement for more Cobra Kai? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.