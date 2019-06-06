Lucifer Renewed for Fifth — and Final! — Season at Netflix

Lucifer shall rise again… one last time. TVLine has learned exclusively that the Fox-turned-Netflix drama has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The show’s fourth season, which was released on May 8, earned an average grade of “A” from TVLine readers.

Season 5’s episode count is TBA.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” reads a statement from co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

When TVLine asked the series bosses last month about the renewal timeline, they indeed hoped to get the good word by early June. As Henderson noted, “The fan support is super-important, and in particular [the first] month is going to be crucial towards whether or not we get a Season 5, because they [at Netflix] are paying attention. So far, the fan support has been amazing — everything you could ask for.”

“I mean, holy crap. It’s just been great,” added Modrovich. “I don’t know if I could ever handle it when bad reviews came or something, because I feel so spoiled and grateful right now.”

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “rescued” by Netflix just weeks after its cancellation. The 10-episode Season 4 found the titular devil dealing with both a pesky priest and the return of his very first girlfriend, Eve (as in “Adam and”). The finale, without spoiling anything for you inexcusably tardy bingers out there, was both a treat and a taunt for the “DeckerStar” faithful, raising big questions about how the series will move forward from where it left off.

The showrunners told TVLine they have known Season 5’s opening sequence “literally since we started Season 4,” with Moldrovich adding: “We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we’re excited about that, too.”

Are you glad to see the Devil get his Season 5 due?