Why Women Kill Renewed for Season 2, to Focus on New Characters

CBS All Access will continue to explore Why Women Kill — albeit with a different set of characters.

Marc Cherry’s anthological dramedy has been picked up for Season 2 less than 24 hours ahead of its Season 1 finale, which is set to stream on Thursday. The second season of episodes will “follow a new set of characters dealing with acts of betrayal,” according the official release.

Season 1 of Why Women Kill follows the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s (played by Once Upon a Time‘s Ginnifer Goodwin), a socialite in the ’80s (Elementary‘s Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2019 (The Good Place‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood), Jack Davenport (Smash) and Reid Scott (Veep) play their respective husbands.

“Why Women Kill has had a phenomenal first season,” Julie McNamara, CBS All Access’ EVP of Original Content, said in a statement. “Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can’t wait to see what themes Marc explores next.”

In Thursday’s finale, titled “Kill Me as if It Were the Last Time,” Beth Ann devises a plan for revenge after learning the shocking truth about her daughter’s death, Simone’s commitment to Karl is tested, and Taylor and Eli attempt to focus on their love story now that Jade is out of the picture.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Why Women Kill‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to Season 2?