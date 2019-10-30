Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The revolution will be… binge-watched?

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard, now more easy to navigate than ever, denotes the status of the buzziest shows on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu and beyond. All told, we’re tracking top programming on nearly a dozen streamers, including the behemoth that is Netflix, as well as niché services like BET+, CBS All Access and DC Universe.

Due to issues related to length (as well as our own sanity), not every series is included. Nor should they be. Excluded, for example, are miniseries (which, by their very definition, aren’t eligible for renewal)… the bulk of international acquisitions (whose renewals are dependent on the original broadcaster)… and most unscripted/reality-TV fodder. Oh, and new series are only added once a premiere date is announced. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

We’ll be updating the attached guide on an ongoing basis with the latest renewals, cancellations and return dates, so we suggest that you bookmark this page and check back for updates. (And remember, TVLine keeps no secrets! If you don’t see a return date, the streamer hasn’t announced one yet. Likewise, if a renewal or cancellation is not denoted, then the fate of that show remains, officially, very much up in the air.)

In addition to the Scorecard, TVLine has compiled a Streaming Guide to help you determine which services offer the most bang for your buck. Meanwhile, for the status of non-streaming series, visit our Broadcast-TV and Cable Renewal Scorecards, which are also updated on the regular. And for a daily breakdown of season and series premieres, as well as other top TV picks, check out our What to Watch column.