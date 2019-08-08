TVLine Items: Mr. Iglesias Renewed, Supernatural Vet's SEAL Gig and More

Netflix is going back to school with Mr. Iglesias: The streamer has renewed the comedy series for Season 2, star Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias announced via Twitter on Thursday.

The show features Iglesias as a good-natured high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfit kids.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pick-up.

It’s official!! Season 2 of the @Netflix original series #MrIglesias is happening. Thank you to all my fans for making it a global hit 😀 #GabrielIglesias #LBC #NetflixFluffy pic.twitter.com/WlApAvtRkb — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) August 8, 2019

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Supernatural and The Mentalist vet Emily Swallow will recur during Season 3 of CBS’ SEAL Team as Dr. Natalie Pierce, a research physiologist who’s tasked with increasing the Bravo Team’s operational longevity, our sister site Deadline reports.

* NBC has given its upcoming fall drama Bluff City Law, starring Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee as a father-daughter team of lawyers, an order for six additional scripts, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Fox has ordered the reality show Flirty Dancing, based on the British format in which two strangers are taught half of a dance routine and then go on a blind date where they dance, hoping to secure a second date, per Deadline.

* On My Block has promoted Julio Macias, who plays gang leader Oscar “Spooky” Diaz, to series regular for Season 3, per Deadline.

* USA Network has released a teaser trailer for Temptation Island‘s second season, premiering in October:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?