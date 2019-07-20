The Man in the High Castle Reveals Its Final Season Premiere Date — Plus, Watch the Opening Scene

RELATED STORIES TVLine's Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits 2019

The Man in the High Castle to End With Season 4 at Amazon — Watch Teaser

The revolution will be televised… on Friday, Nov. 15. At The Man in the High Castle’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel Friday, the Amazon Prime Video drama announced that date as the premiere of the series’ fourth — and last — season.

Per the show’s official logline: “The final season… will be rocked by war and revolution. The Resistance becomes a full-blown rebellion, driven by Juliana Crain’s visions of a better world. A new Black insurgent movement emerges to fight the forces of Nazism and imperialism.

“As empires teeter, Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido will find himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family,” it goes on. “Meanwhile, Reichsmarschall John Smith will be drawn towards the portal the Nazis have built to another universe, and the tantalizing possibility of stepping through a gateway to the path not taken.”

Intriguing, no? The Man also released the first scene of Season 4, in which Juliana appears to be literally shot into another dimension, only to be come face to face with the last person she’d ever want to see. To check out the clip, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. Will you be sorry to see the series conclude?