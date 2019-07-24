Tuca & Bertie Cancelled at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled? Tuca & Bertie Review: Broad City + BoJack Horseman = Fine Feathered Fun

Netflix is clipping Tuca & Bertie‘s wings: The animated bird comedy won’t return for a second season on the streamer, TVLine has learned.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

The series starred Haddish and Wong as mismatched bird friends Tuca and Bertie, who live in a colorful, psychedelic world where animals co-exist alongside humans, a la BoJack Horseman. (Hanawalt was BoJack‘s animator/production designer before creating Tuca & Bertie.) The supporting cast included Steven Yeun (as Bertie’s boyfriend Speckle), Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early and Reggie Watts. It debuted in May with a 10-episode freshman season. (TVLine gave it an “A-minus” in its initial review.)

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss flying high with Tuca & Bertie? Hit the comments and share your reaction to the cancellation.