Bosch Renewed for Season 6, Well Ahead of Its Season 5 Premiere

Harry Bosch is very much staying on the case, now that Amazon has granted the LAPD detective’s eponymous crime drama an early Season 6 renewal — just as production on Season 5 is ending.

“I’m on the set where we are wrapping up the filming of Season 5,” says executive producer Michael Connelly, on whose novels the series is based, “and now this great news that we get to do it again with a sixth season. Can’t wait!”

The longest-running Amazon Prime original, Bosch stars Lost alum Titus Welliver as the titular homicide detective, Jamie Hector (The Wire) as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino (Being Human) as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

Season 4, which released in April, has an average Amazon Prime customer rating of 4.8 (with 91 percent giving 5-star reviews), the streamer notes. Season 5 will premiere sometime in 2019.

“Bosch is a customer and critical favorite and Amazon Prime members are fans of this long-running series that delivers strong storytelling, complex characters, and exceptional performances,” Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are happy to continue to work with [production studio] Fabrik [Entertainment], Michael Connelly, and the rest of the team on this artful procedural drama.”

