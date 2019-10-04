Elite Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Elite Season 2 Finale Recap: Did Marina's Killer Pay for Their Crime?

Netflix will return to Las Encinas in 2020, now that the streaming service has renewed Spanish-language teen drama Elite for Season 3.

In a video posted Friday, Ester Expósito (who plays Carla) announced the pick-up as well as revealed two new classmates, to be played by Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo (scroll down for a first look). She also shared that production on the next batch of episodes has already wrapped.

Elite‘s renewal order comes just four weeks after the release of Season 2, which dropped all eight episodes on Sept. 6 and with its finale exposed Marina’s killer. (To read our recap, click here.) There is no word yet on an episode count for Season 3.

Earlier this month, Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season, while GLOW, Dear White People, Grace and Frankie and BoJack Horseman were all recently picked up for final seasons. Also heading into their final seasons are 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Lucifer and The Ranch, while recently cancelled shows include Designated Survivor, No Good Nick, The OA and Tuca and Bertie.

Are you looking forward to another season of Elite? Hit the comments with your reactions to the renewal.