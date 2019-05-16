TVLine Items: Amazon Cancels Tick, Rick and Morty's Return and More

Amazon is squashing The Tick: The comic book adaptation has been cancelled after two seasons, creator Ben Edlund revealed on Twitter.

“I’m sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with @TheTickTV,” Edlund wrote. “I’m not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series.”

Read Edlund’s full message to fans of the show, which starred Peter Serafinowicz as the titular hero:

Meanwhile thank u from my heart's bottom to all the fans who've shared their love with us and the show. Thank you sweet #LunaTicks and #LunaTickArmy for your militant affection :) We want to find a place to make more. That is the mission now and we are on it. — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) May 16, 2019

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Rick and Morty will (finally) return for Season 4 this November on Adult Swim.

* An animated Deathstroke series is coming to The CW’s digital arm CW Seed, it was revealed at the network’s upfront presentation on Thursday. The DC Comics villain has appeared on Arrow (where he was played by Manu Bennett) and will be part of Titans Season 2 (played by Esai Morales).

* Disenchantment Part Two will premiere Friday, Sept. 20 on Netflix.

* TBS has renewed the Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish-starring comedy The Last O.G. for Season 3. Additionally, the network has picked up the anthology comedy Miracle Workers for Season 2, which will feature stars Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi in a medieval story centering on a group of villagers in the Dark Ages “trying to stay positive in an age of inequality and fake news.”

* Nickelodeon’s revival of the sketch comedy series All That will debut on Saturday, June 15 at 8:30/7:30c, with a new cast and a performance by the Jonas Brothers. Original cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server will guest during the premiere.

* The new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman will feature Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. Watch a trailer for the new episodes, dropping Friday, May 31:

* HBO has released a trailer for Queer as Folk creator Russell T. Davies’ upcoming series Years & Years, starring Emma Thompson. It premieres Monday, June 24.

* CBS All Access has released a trailer for Season 2 of Strange Angel, premiering Thursday, June 13:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?