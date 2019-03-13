Titans Casts Esai Morales as Deathstroke in Season 2

Dick Grayson will face off against his arch nemesis when DC Universe’s Titans returns for its second season. Esai Morales, best known for playing NYPD Blue‘s Lt. Tony Rodriguez, is stepping into the role of Slade Wilson (aka Deathstroke), our sister site Deadline reports.

According to the official character description, “Slade Wilson is known for being DC’s deadliest assassin. While serving his country, Slade became an elite soldier before government testing enhanced his physiology to near superhuman levels, putting him on a path of darkness and revenge. To his family, Slade is a father and husband, but to the rest of the world, he is feared by many as the infamous Deathstroke; selling his services to the highest bidder as the ruthless assassin that never gives up and never misses.”

If this character sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because he’s popped up in a handful of DC movies and TV shows in recent years. Among his many appearances, we’ve seen Slade portrayed by Antonio Sabato Jr. (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Michael Hogan (Smallville), Manu Bennett (Arrow) and Joe Manganiello (Justice League). On the animated side, Slade has been voiced by Ron Perlman (Teen Titans), Wentworth Miller (Young Justice) and Will Arnett (Teen Titans Go! to the Movies).

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven and Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy. The show’s second season — which has yet to announce a premiere date — will also add Conner Kent/Superboy into the mix.

Your thoughts on the Titans going toe-to-toe with Deathstroke? Drop ’em in a comment below.