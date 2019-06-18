Chambers Cancelled at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Queer Eye Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Netflix

Queer Eye Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Netflix Santa Clarita Diet Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is shutting down Chambers for good: The streamer has cancelled the Uma Thurman/Tony Goldwyn horror drama after one season, according to our sister site Variety.

The series starred newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose as Sasha, a teenager who experiences disturbing visions after receiving a heart transplant and sets out to solve the mystery of her donor’s death. Thurman and Goldwyn co-starred as the donor’s grieving parents. The supporting cast included Marcus LaVoi, Nicholas Galitzine and Lili Taylor.

The 10-episode freshman season debuted in April on Netflix, but didn’t garner enough buzz to earn a second season, joining The Good Cop and Everything Sucks! as rare one-and-dones for the streaming giant.

“Chambers will not return for a second season,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated with the news — drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.