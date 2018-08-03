Fargo Season 4: Chris Rock to Star as Crime Boss in 1950s Missouri

Chris Rock is heading to Fargo — or, more accurately, Kansas City, Missouri.

FX announced on Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Season 4 of Fargo is super-officially a go, with Chris Rock set to lead the anthology series’ latest ensemble.

The acclaimed Fargo’s latest saga spins the tale of two crime families — one Italian, the other African-American, with Rock playing the boss of the latter.

Emmy winner Noah Hawley will again lead the creative team for Fargo Season 4, with will begin production in 2019. In a statement, Rock — who previously exec-produced FX’s Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell — said, “I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with Noah.”

Season 4’s full synopsis follows; give it a read and then share your expectations for the new flurry of Fargo: