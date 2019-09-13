Party of Five Reboot Gets Premiere Date at Freeform — Watch a Teary Preview

RELATED STORIES Party of Five Reboot Gets First Trailer

Get out the tissues! Freeform’s topical and emotional Party of Five reboot will debut Wednesday, Jan. 8, the network announced Friday ahead of a sneak preview screening at the Tribeca TV Festival.

While the original series centered around five orphaned siblings, the new iteration — from original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser — follows “the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico,” per the official synopsis. “This beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations.”

The four older siblings are portrayed by Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Niko Guardado (The Goldbergs) and Elle Paris Legaspi (Vida). Bruno Bichir (Absentia, Narcos) and Fernanda Urrejola (Narcos: Mexico) play the Acosta parents.

Freeform also released a three-minute sneak peek of a scene in which the Acosta children say an extremely tearful goodbye to their parents at an immigration detention center. (If you were a fan of the original Party of Five, you know that waterworks were a staple of the series.)

