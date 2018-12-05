TVLine Items: Deathmatch Revival, First Simpsons to Re-Air and More

MTV Studios is getting back in the ring: A reimagining of the animated stop-motion series Celebrity Deathmatch is in development, with Ice Cube set to lend his voice and serve as an executive producer.

Original creator Eric Fogel will also serve an EP on the updated program, which does not yet have a network attached.

The original Celebrity Deathmatch, which pitted pop culture figures against each other in fantasy wrestling matches that featured plenty of blood and gore, ran from 1998-2002 on MTV and was briefly revived from 2006-2007 on MTV2.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The first-ever full-length episode of The Simpsons will re-air on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 8/7c on Fox, as the animated comedy enters its 30th year on the air. The holiday-themed installment, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” was originally broadcast on Dec. 18, 1989.

* AT&T Audience Network has renewed the comedy Loudermilk, starring Ron Livingston as a recovering alcoholic who works as a substance abuse counselor, for Season 3.

* TBS has released a teaser for Miracle Workers, its seven-episode, Heaven-set workplace comedy starring Steve Buscemi as God and Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe as an angel. The limited series premieres Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?